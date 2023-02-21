Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 496 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,241,000 after purchasing an additional 750,981 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,175 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,607,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 173,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IGSB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. 640,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,923. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.