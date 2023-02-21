Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 143,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

