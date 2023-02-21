Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.05 on Friday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natuzzi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.