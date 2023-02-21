Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Stock Performance
NYSE NTZ opened at $6.05 on Friday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.