NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.58) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.57 ($4.20).

Shares of LON:NWG traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 281.60 ($3.39). 49,351,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,398,533. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.77). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.84. The company has a market capitalization of £27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,042.96.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

