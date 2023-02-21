NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Plans — Dividend of $0.24

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,440. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.69.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

