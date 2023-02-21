Navcoin Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $391.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00232232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00104077 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00055951 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00057991 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,549,819 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

