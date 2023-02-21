Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NAVI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

