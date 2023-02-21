Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYCR. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 132,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock worth $170,763,490. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Paycor HCM by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 94,136 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

