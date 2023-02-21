Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 170,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 144,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.