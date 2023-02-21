Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 170,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 144,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

