Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $224.20 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $224.20 million and $26.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00391722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00093260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00653704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00590624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00179449 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,267,060,625 coins and its circulating supply is 39,746,247,013 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

