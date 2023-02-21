Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

Netflix stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.06. 1,365,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $397.75.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

