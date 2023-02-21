Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.60

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 135271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.