New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,440 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,614. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

