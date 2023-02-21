New England Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.19 on Tuesday, reaching $368.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.