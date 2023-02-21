New England Asset Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,638. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.