New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.77. 1,412,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

