New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $122.85. The stock had a trading volume of 163,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,446. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.48.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

