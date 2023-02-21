New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,269 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.02. 460,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,069. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

