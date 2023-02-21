New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $312.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $234.00 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

