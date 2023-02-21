New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ITW traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,633. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.67.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

