New England Asset Management Inc. Takes $398,000 Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 4,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,337. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

