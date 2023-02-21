New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Cut by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp comprises 2.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

