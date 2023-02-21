Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Director Sells $1,650,307.64 in Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 5,592,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,629,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 254.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

