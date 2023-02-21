NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after buying an additional 836,505 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

