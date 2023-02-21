Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19.

About Nexus Gold

(Get Rating)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.