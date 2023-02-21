NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NMIH stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. NMI has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. NMI’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in NMI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

