Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,816 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $257.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $259.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

