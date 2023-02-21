Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 441,519 shares valued at $18,977,845. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

