Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $940,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

BA opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

