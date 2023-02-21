Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $247.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

