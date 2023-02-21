Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,004 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.71 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

