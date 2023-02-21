Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $402.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

