Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.
NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.
Nutrien Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NTR traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
