Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

