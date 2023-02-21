Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,072,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of T-Mobile US worth $480,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

