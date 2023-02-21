Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $366.67 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.46% of DuPont de Nemours worth $366,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DD stock opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

