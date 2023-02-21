Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $444.35 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,739,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614,061 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of International Business Machines worth $444,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

