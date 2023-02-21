Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $408,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

