Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Allstate worth $319,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

