Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,140,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453,035 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $350,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 51.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CSX by 166.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,197,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 747,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 26.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,526,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,660,000 after acquiring an additional 317,132 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in CSX by 12.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 759,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,120.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 228,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,374 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

