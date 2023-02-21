Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,290,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884,122 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Avantor worth $280,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

