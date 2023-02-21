Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,571,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $298,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 493,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 264,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 502,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 276,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

