Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 124,554 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of QUALCOMM worth $388,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

