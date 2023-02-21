Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 123,838 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,838 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Dominion Energy worth $311,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,505,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 220,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

D opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

