Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,907 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,907 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $268,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $12,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $677.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.91 and a 200-day moving average of $570.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

