NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.39.

NVIDIA stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $532.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

