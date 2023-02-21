NZS Capital LLC Buys 75,191 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NZS Capital LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 1.1% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,381. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.