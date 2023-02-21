NZS Capital LLC Grows Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

NZS Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of THOR Industries worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 151.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,500,000 after buying an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,346,000 after buying an additional 291,421 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,389,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,213,000 after buying an additional 239,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 243.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 176,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE:THO traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,735. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

