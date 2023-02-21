NZS Capital LLC Has $24.30 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 2.2% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.77. 44,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,342. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $193.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.