NZS Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

NZS Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 374,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,016. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $265.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

