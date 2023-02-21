NZS Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 3.8% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $41,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.35. 723,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,584. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

